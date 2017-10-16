Tracey Boakye shows support for ‘no bra’ day with video

Entertainment of Sunday, 15 October 2017

Tracey Boakye has joined the ‘No Bra’ train

Budding Kumawood actress and producer, Tracey Boakye yesterday joined many women around the world to mark “No Bra” day, an initiative that is earmarked to speak on breast cancer awareness.

In a video posted on her Instagram account, the actress was seen dancing to a song by budding dancehall female artiste, Ebony Reigns titled “Kupe”. The celebrity joined in to mark the day with many other female celebrities who posted pictures or made posts to show their support and solidarity in fighting breast cancer in women.

The “Devil between my legs” actress captioned her video, “Pt2 Bra Free!!!” because apparently, she had posted a first video of herself showing her support.

The actress was in the company of 2 other ladies who were also in support of the day being celebrated by many women around the world. Many female celebrities in Ghana including Ebony Reigns, known in real life as Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, Afia Schwarzenegger, known in real life as Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa joined in to mark the day by posting pictures of themselves to support the ‘movement’.

The month of October has been declared Breast Cancer Awareness month and a special day has been set aside for women to go braless for a day to create awareness on the dangers of breast cancer.

Some hospitals have taken it upon themselves to run a free breast-screening exercise to encourage women in the country to have their breasts screened for early detection.