Top artistes to join Becca for anniversary concert

2017-10-16

Becca 10 Years and Counting comes off on Saturday, October 21, at the National Theatre

Ten years is no mean achievement in an industry that has “suffocated” many budding talents.

It is, therefore, not surprising award winning Afro pop artiste, Becca is making her ten-year anniversary concert a big deal.

And to make it an unforgettable night, she has lined up over 20 prominent musicians in Ghana and Nigeria for the concert dubbed, “Becca 10 Years and Counting,” which comes off on Saturday, October 21, at the National Theatre in Accra.

Among the artistes set to grace the occasion are Davido, M.I, Patoranking, Mr Eazi, DJ Spinall and Niniola from Nigeria with Kwabena Kwabena, M.anifest, Trigmatic, VVIP, Akwaboah, Kwame Eugene, MzVee, Kidi and her Zylofon Music label mates Joyce Blessing, Kumi Guitar, Stonebwoy, Obibini among others representing the Ghana side.

The concert is also part of promotional activities for Becca’s latest album, Unveiling, which was released on August 18 this year.

The 13-track album features top artistes like Stonebwoy, Mr. Eazi, Kofi Kinaata, Joyce Blessing, Ice Prince and many others.

Real name, Rebecca Akosua Acheampomaa Acheampong, Becca began her music career as a contestant on the second season of TV3’s annual singing competition, Mentor. Her debut studio album, Sugar, was released in 2007 and earned her five nominations at the 2008 Ghana Music Awards.

The album’s lead single, You Lied to Me, also won Record of the Year at the event.

Becca released her second studio album, Time 4 Me in May 2013. It featured guest appearances from 2face Idibia, M.I, King Ayisoba, Trigmatic, Jay Storm, Akwaboah, Ice prince, Davido and Wizkid.