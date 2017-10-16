Today at the newsstand | General News 2017-10-16

General News of Monday, 16 October 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-10-16

Daily Graphic 2017 10 16Stories making headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Stories making headlines on the front pages of some major newspapers include:

Daily Graphic:

-Six Police officers hot;Caught on video collecting money from drivers

– National security meets parliament over Libya report

– President Ouattara on 2-day state visit

Daily Graphic

-Oil marketing companies protest…..over closure of fuel stations

-Korle Bu records high numbers of gas burn cases

-Ghana loses GHC1 billion from sale of 200 million liters of diesel

قالب وردپرس

Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR