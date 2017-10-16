Today at the newsstand | General News 2017-10-16

General News of Monday, 16 October 2017
Stories making headlines on the front pages of some major newspapers include:
Daily Graphic:
-Six Police officers hot;Caught on video collecting money from drivers
– National security meets parliament over Libya report
– President Ouattara on 2-day state visit
-Oil marketing companies protest…..over closure of fuel stations
-Korle Bu records high numbers of gas burn cases
-Ghana loses GHC1 billion from sale of 200 million liters of diesel