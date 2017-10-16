There is no ‘superstar’ in Ghana – Prodigal

Entertainment of Sunday, 15 October 2017

Prodigal, a member of music trio, VVIP has stated unequivocally that no Ghanaian musician has gained international recognition.

In an interview with host Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Prodigal born as Joseph Nana Ofori stressed that the ego, pride and lavish lifestyle life has turned Ghanaian musicians away from each other.

According to him, there is no Ghanaian song maker who has attained the ‘superstar’ level hence cannot fathom why artistes can’t share ideas to promote the industry effectively onto the international market.

“We are not one because of ego. We are not superstars yet. There is no superstar in Ghana. We have to come together. We are not on the Jay-Z, Michael Jackson level yet. I want us to come together as one and move ourselves forward. The ego, pride and superstar life won’t help us…” he maintained.

“I am not basically taking it from what you buy or own. Our music has to get into the level where you can perform at Yankee Sports Stadium, China and other places. Our music is doing well but when we come together and share ideas we will be highly successful. We have to unite and stop complaining…” Prodigal advised.

Recalling the grand unity residing in the Nigerian Music Industry, the blistering VVIP member further advised Ghanaian musicians to support and promote the works of their fellow Ghanaian Industry players.

“Nowadays people believe and want to put everything on social media. There are a lot of things we can do. We are not superstars yet. We have a great [Ghanaian] movement. When a Nigerian drops an album the fellow purchases it. I purchased Sarkodie’s album. I have to do that to support his job…” he urged.

Ghana’s most celebrated music group VVIP arecurrently promoting their new song ‘Koliko’.