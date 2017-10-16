Stop embarrassing yourself – Ablakwa to Manhyia North MP

North Tongu MP, and NDC Minority’s Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto has urged his colleague MP and Deputy Chair of Parliament’s Interior and Defence Committee, Collins Owusu Amankwah to stop embarrasing himself over his (Collins’) threat to haul him before Parliament’s Privileges Committee.

Hon. Owusu Amankwa had publicly indicated he’ll cause Hon. Ablakwa to be summoned before the Committee for going public with content of an “unsubstantiated” Libyan report that alleges some Ghanaians have signed up to terror group, Islamic State (IS).

He told Joy News Hon. Ablakwah’s conduct constituted a contempt of the Parliament especially when the claims had not been substantiated, adding that the manner the Minority Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs handled the matter was as though he was dealing with a “Kejetia-Makola” scuffle.

Mr Ablakwah had led the Minority in a Press Conference to ask government to react to a terrorism report by the Libyan Attorney-General’s Office that claimed some Ghanaians are part of ISIS.

The document reportedly said ISIS leadership uses Ghanaians to conduct kidnapping operations in the Middle East.

“Government must take steps to ascertain to what extent the Ghanaian nationality claims in the report are accurate,” Mr Ablakwah said.

But speaking to Starr FM Monday, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwah said the Manhyia North MP is totally ignorant on the subject matter, adding that his colleague must spare himself further embarrasment by being hush on the matter.