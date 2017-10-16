SCOREBOARD: Results and matchday stats of GPL Week 29

Sports News of Monday, 16 October 2017

Source: citifmonline.com

2017-10-16

Aduana Stars clinched the 2017 Ghana Premier League title after beating Elmina Sharks 2-1 in Dormaa. Benjamin Tweneboah gave Sharks the lead in the first half but goals from Abdul Rashid and Sam Adams gave Aduana the victory and their second league title.

They now have 57 points with WAFA on 50 ahead of the final round of the matches.

WAFA lost 2-1 in Cape Coast to Elmina Sharks after their goal from Justice Amate turned out not be enough on the day. On 13 minutes, Amartey responded to Joseph Esso’s 3rd minute strike but Esso grabbed his second of the day in the 49th minute to hand Dwarfs all three points and 6th place on 41 points.

Great Olympics continued their push for survival with a 1-0 home win over AshantiGold. Christopher Nettey got the only goal of the match in the second half. Olympics now have 36 points while AshGold are on 38 points ahead of the final round.

Medeama beat Hearts of Oak by a lone goal in Tarkwa. The goal came from Francis Addo in the 67th minute to move Medeama to 7th place and give them 41 points.

Hearts are 3rd on 47 points and they will keep that position since they are 4 points ahead of Asante Kotoko who beat Berekum Chelsea 1-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium. Saddick Adams struck against his former side in the 9th minute. Kotoko are 4th on 43 points.

Wa All Stars are one point and one place back after thumping Bolga All Stars 6-1. David Abagna scored twice while Kweku Asuandzie grabbed four goals in the match. Razak Abdullah got the consolation for Bolga All Stars.

Inter Allies beat Liberty Professionals 2-1 at the El-Wak Stadium through goals from Abdul Nasiru Hamzah and Isaac Twum. Liberty’s goal came from Benjamin Eshun. Allies are 10th on 39 points while Liberty are are 12th on 38 points.

Tema Youth were 2-1 winners over Bechem United at the Tema Stadium. Aaron Awannorh and Ekow Benson were the scorers for Tema Youth while Mohammed Hamzah was on target for Bechem United.

Tema Youth are 14th with 37 points and Bechem are 13th on 38 points.

Round 29 results:

Asante Kotoko 1-0 Berekum Chelsea

Inter Allies 2-1 Liberty Professionals

Ebusua Dwarfs 2-1 WAFA

Olympics 1-0 AshGold

Wa All Stars 6-1 Bolga All Stars

Aduana Stars 2-1 Elmina Sharks

Medema 1-0 Hearts of Oak

Tema Youth 2-1 Bechem United

