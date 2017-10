Richard Gadze is a second joint top scorer in the Azerbaijani Premyer Liqa



Ghanaian striker Richard Gadze is a second joint top scorer in the Azerbaijani Premyer Liqa with four goals after eight rounds of matches.

Gadze is one goal behind leading scorer Mahir Madatov of Qarabag.

The 23-year-old, who plays for Zira, last scored on Saturday in the 3-0 win over Kapaz.

Gadze is a former player of Ebusua Dwarfs.



