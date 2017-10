Ghana will battle Egypt for the pride of the game



Senegalese referee Malang Diedhiou has been selected to officiate the 2018 final World Cup qualifier between Ghana and Egypt next month.

He will be assisted by compatriot Djibril Camara and Malick El Hadji Samba with another Senegalese Daouda Gueye serving as fourth official.

Liberian Andy Quamie will be the match commissioner.

The game will be played at the Baba Yara stadium on November 12.

The Black Stars will be playing for pride with Egypt securing the sole ticket to Russia next year.

