Papa Kwesi Nduom breaks silence on bribery in Ghana Premier League

Sports News of Monday, 16 October 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-10-16

Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom unhappy with officiating in the Ghana Premier League <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508162434_192_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Bank roller of Ghana Premier League side, Elmina Sharks, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom has bemoaned the corrupt activities involved in the Ghanaian elite league following his side’s scandalous lose to league winners elect Aduana Stars in Sunday’s game at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.

According to a match report by Ghanasoccernet.com, “Aduana Stars came from behind to beat Elmina Sharks 2-1 in the penultimate match of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday, which effectively won them the title. Elmina Sharks started the match brightly by attacking the hosts but they failed to make their attacking dominance count.

Sharks opened the scoring in the 45th minute thanks to Black Stars B star Felix Addo’s close range shot.

The Fire Boys showed intent as they went in search of a quick equalizer, and indeed they had their desire as Rashid Alhassan tapped in from close range in the 57th minute.

As the match looked to be ending in a stalemate, referee Uriah Glah contentiously awarded Aduana Stars a penalty, which was protested by Sharks Coach Yaw Acheampong. He expressed his frustration at the decision before walking away from his technical area.

Sam Adams elected himself to take the penalty and he did justice to it by sending goalkeeper Joseph Essam to the wrong side.

Both sides failed to add up to their goals as Aduana Stars left the Nana Agyemang Badu Park as victors.

Aduana stretched their lead to 57 points, seven more than second placed side WAFA with a game to end the season.”

However, barely 24 hours after the match the affable businessman cum Politician has come out to lash out at clubs, officials and GFA members involved in corrupt practices tarnishing the face of Ghanaian football.

Read Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom’s post on Facebook below