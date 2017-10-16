Paa Kwesi Fabin confident of victory over Niger

Sports News of Monday, 16 October 2017

Ghana Under-17 coach Samuel Fabin is confident his young troops can dispatch Niger in Wednesday’s Round 16 clash in the ongoing FIFA U17 World Cup.

The Black Starlets have been preparing since arriving in Mumbai for the clash against the fellow African side.

The two-time world champions hammered hosts India 4-0 to advance to the knockout phase.

And he supremely confident of beating the Nigeriens on Wednesday.

“The reception in Mumbai was good, it was overwhelming because by the time we got here the people were here waiting for us. “Fabin told the Press

“Niger are a very determined side and looking at the matches they played in the group stage, it was an improved game as compared to their performance in the Afcon U-17 in Gabon.”

“It won’t be an easy game on Wednesday at all for both sides but we have prepared well to advance to the nest stage. We are ready for the battle, we have prepared the boys psychologically and moreover this is a knock out stage so we are approaching the game with winning mentality.

“In an association football anything at all can happen but I believe we will beat Niger on Wednesday . In Gabon we wasted chances against them before winning on penalties but I hope we will win in regulation time this time. No body should underestimate the Nigeriens, it will be a difficult game but hopefully we shall win.”