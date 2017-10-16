Numbers behind Aduana Stars’ success this season

Sports News of Monday, 16 October 2017

Source: ghanacrusader.com

2017-10-16

Last Sunday, Aduana Stars claimed their second Ghana Premier League title with one game left to end the campaign.

The Dormaa giants prior to the game were leading second placed team WAFA with four points, however, they clinched the title after WAFA lost 2-1 at Dwarfs and they won 201 against Elmina Sharks in Dormaa.

After match day 29 games, Aduana Stars (57 points) are seven points better than WAFA (50 points)

Aduana Stars started the season very well but midway they started dropping points and WAFA took over. Every football pundits tipped the Academy lads to win the title but Aduana Stars never got despaired as they pushed very hard and they have achieved their target.

Matches Played

Aduana Stars have played 29 league games.

Home Wins

Definitely Aduana Stars will be ending the season without a defeat at home. With 15 home games they won 12 games.

Home Draws

Aduana Stars drew only three games at home

Away Wins

Aduana Stars recorded four away wins

Away Draws

Aduana Stars drew six games in their away fixtures

Away loses

Adiuana Stars lost four games in their away games

Total goals scored after 29 games

Both home and away, Aduana Stars netted 43 goals

Total goals conceded after 29 games

The Dormaa giants conceded 21 goals