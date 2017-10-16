Numbers behind Aduana Stars’ success this season

Sports News of Monday, 16 October 2017
Source: ghanacrusader.com
2017-10-16
Last Sunday, Aduana Stars claimed their second Ghana Premier League title with one game left to end the campaign.
The Dormaa giants prior to the game were leading second placed team WAFA with four points, however, they clinched the title after WAFA lost 2-1 at Dwarfs and they won 201 against Elmina Sharks in Dormaa.
After match day 29 games, Aduana Stars (57 points) are seven points better than WAFA (50 points)
Aduana Stars started the season very well but midway they started dropping points and WAFA took over. Every football pundits tipped the Academy lads to win the title but Aduana Stars never got despaired as they pushed very hard and they have achieved their target.
Matches Played
Aduana Stars have played 29 league games.
Home Wins
Definitely Aduana Stars will be ending the season without a defeat at home. With 15 home games they won 12 games.
Home Draws
Aduana Stars drew only three games at home
Away Wins
Aduana Stars recorded four away wins
Away Draws
Aduana Stars drew six games in their away fixtures
Away loses
Adiuana Stars lost four games in their away games
Total goals scored after 29 games
Both home and away, Aduana Stars netted 43 goals
Total goals conceded after 29 games
The Dormaa giants conceded 21 goals