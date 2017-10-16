New Black Stars jersey ‘leaked’ online

Pictures purported to be the new third kit for the Black Stars <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508171433_735_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Pictures purported to be the new third kit to be worn by the Black Stars have been ‘leaked’ online.

The Black Stars currently have just the traditional white home strip and red away offering as part of their lucrative deal with sportswear manufacturers PUMA.

Despite failing to qualify to the the World Cup in Russia next year, images have emerged online claiming with suggestions that the GFA are going for a new kit for the team.

The kit features a trim in the colors of the Ghana flag along the sides of the neck and red with yellow raglan sleeves.

There is a subtle graphic print that graces the upper front of the design as well.

