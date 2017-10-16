Musician Skrew Faze loses 60-year old dad

Entertainment of Monday, 16 October 2017

Source: fnnewsonline.com

2017-10-16

Skrew Faze <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508162812_398_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghanaian musician Jehoshaphat Kwabena Eshun, a.k.a. Skrew Faze, has lost his dad Mr. Solomon Eshun, fnnewsonline.com can confirm.

Skrew Faze confirmed the sad news on Saturday, October 14, 2017 to fnnewsonline.com with full details about the unfortunate incident exclusively.

According to the ‘Ogo Golo Go’ hit-maker, Mr. Solomon Eshun passed on Saturday, October 14, 2017 after battling some illness for a short time.



Mournful, Skrew Faze described the death of his dad as ‘unfortunate’ and very ‘heartbreaking’ because he never saw it coming.

The musician also disclosed that, the family is yet to meet to decide on the funeral and burial date as customs demand.

Late Solomon Eshun left behind a wife, Madam Felicia Allotey Eshun and two sons; Jehoshaphat Eshun a.k.a. Screw Faze and Abel Divine Kojo Eshun.

He died at aged 60 as a successful man.

Skrew Faze is also very popular for hit songs like; ‘B33shi’, ‘Nyagaaa’ and ‘Zebra Crossing’.