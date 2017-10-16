Musician attacks Kumchacha, Sonnie Badu and Kwaw Kese over ‘One Corner’

Entertainment of Monday, 16 October 2017

Up and coming Sunyani-based rapper, Nana Kwame Gyabaah, otherwise known as Kooko has thrown shades at Prophet Kumchacha, Sonnie Badu and Kwaw Kese for criticizing Patapaa Amisty’s ‘One Corner’ song.

One by one, the young musician threw ‘punches’ at the three personalities.

He said that Prophet Kumchacha is an envious person who is not happy with Patapaa’s rise to fame.

About Sonnie Badu, the Kooko ‘advised’ him to concentrate on his gospel music, and stop showing signs of frustration.

About Kwaw Kese, he questioned if he has songs with good lyrical content, stating that Kwaw Kese’s rap is weak like his [Kooko’s] grandfather’s phoenix bicycle.

In a video released to the News Hunter Magazine, the Bono rapper who propagates the Bono language through his music told the critics to stop condemning Patapaa who is behind the ‘One Corner’ craze.

According to him, this is the time for Pataapa to shine so they should leave him to enjoy his fame.

