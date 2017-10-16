Moesha Boduong refers to Ghanaians as ‘villagers’

Entertainment of Monday, 16 October 2017

2017-10-16

Ghana actress Moesha Boduong well known for displaying her curvaceous and sexy body on social media has referred to Ghanaians as villagers.

She said this during an interview with Zionfelix on “Celebrity Ride”.

Moesha is known for revealing her body in semi-nude photos she posts on social media.

The most recent one got her into trouble as alot of people backlashed her for posing naked in a Jacuzzi.

Well, Moesha responding to it said,’Nothing was showing, Ghanaians are just villagers’

‘I am thick and fleshy,but what they see in the picture is not my p**sy, it’s just my side thigh’ She added.

