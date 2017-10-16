Kotoko coach Steve Polack to join Dreams FC?

Sports News of Monday, 16 October 2017

Kumasi Asante Kotoko are likely to lose their current coach Steve Polack to model club Dreams FC for the 2017/18 Ghana Premier League season following massive uncertainty surrounding the gaffer’s future at the Kumasi club.

The Porcupine Warriors contracted the former Berekum Chelsea and King Faisal coach to handle the club till the end of the season following the departure of Croatian Zdravko Lugarosic.

Polack whose short stint with the club has seen a tremendous rise in the performance of Kotoko with a massive improvement in their play has been hailed by the fans of the club for his splendid work with the team.

But reports emerging are that the Dawu-based side are preparing a huge offer for the trainer who will be out of contract after the season to guide them in the Ghana Premier League.

With coach Karim Zito set to revert to his youth development agenda by developing the youth teams of Dream FC – In God We Trust FC and Still Believe FC, Polack is set to be hired to lead the technical direction of the side with former Hearts trainer Edward Ansah being his assistant.

Sources close to Dreams FC reveal to Ghanasoccernet.com that Polack has been on the radar of the flamboyant newly promoted side for a while now but they only hesitated for him to see to the end of his contract.

Despite massive interest from Dreams FC to scoop for Polack’ signature, some South African and Kenyan clubs are reported to be monitoring the coach for a possible move outside the country.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko will therefore be confronted with the daunting task of looking for a new coach start the upcoming season.

The Porcupine Warriors who seem to be having serious issues with the technical direction of the club virtually used three coaches for the 2016/17 season with Michael Osei doing recruitment, Zdravko Lugarosic handling pre-season and playing ten matches while Polack took over to finish the season.