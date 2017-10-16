Jerome Boateng considered Bayern exit

Sports News of Monday, 16 October 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

German-born of Ghanaian descent Jerome Boateng has revealed that the thought of leaving Bayern Munich crossed his mind during the close season.

Boateng, 29, who joined Bayern from Manchester City in 2011, has been a key member of the Bayern side that are on a run of five consecutive Bundesliga titles.

However, a thigh injury sustained at Euro 2016 preceded a campaign ravaged by fitness problems last time around, with the former Hamburg guardsman restricted to 13 Bundesliga appearances.

“I had a conversation with the directors about how they see me in the summer, I said I was thinking about it [a transfer],” he told Kicker.

Asked about the reason why he did not play in a couple of important matches under former boss Ancelotti, Boateng added: “Maybe because I played not that much with him as coach, he saw me too less because of my injuries.”

Boateng was not in Bayern’s squad for their 3-0 Champions League to Paris Saint-Germain last month and Ancelotti was axed the following day.

With Heynckes – who oversaw Bayern’s treble in 2013 – back for a fourth term in charge, which he kicked off with a 5-0 rout of Freiburg on Saturday, Boateng said: “His attitude that he wants to give something back to FC Bayern is very positive for us as a team.

“There are not many managers who have such a keen sense of how to deal with players, their approach, their training, their motivation.”