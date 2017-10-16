Ivorian President, Alassane Ouattara visits Ghana today

Ivorian President Alassane Dramane Ouattara will visit President Akufo-Addo at the Flagstaff House today Monday, October 16.

The visit will be the first time the two heads of state are meeting after the crucial maritime boundary dispute ruling by the international maritime court that handed victory to Ghana.

Ahead ofthe visit, the Ghanaian leader has met Ivorian envoys in Ghana to assure them of a continuous peaceful coexistence between the two West African countries.

The Special Chamber of the International Tribunal of the Law of the Sea (ITLOS), in September, ruled in favor of Ghana in the three-year-long maritime dispute between the country and Côte d’Ivoire.

The Chamber in a unanimous decision on Saturday September 23, 2017, ruled that there has not been any violation on the part of Ghana on Côte d’Ivoire’s maritime boundary.

The Chamber rejected Côte d’Ivoire’s argument that Ghana’s coastal lines were unstable.

It also noted that Ghana has not violated Côte d’Ivoire’s sovereign rights with its oil exploration in the disputed basin.

Justice Boualem Bouguetaia, President of the Special Chamber in reading the judgment, accepted Ghana’s argument of adoption of the equidistance method of delineation of the maritime boundary.

Police to close specific roads for Ivorian President’s visit

Meanwhile, the Accra Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service, will be closing some roads temporarily in Accra, in anticipation of Mr. Ouattara’s visit.

The roads to be affected by the closures are the Kwame Nkrumah Avenue towards the Central Business District, Liberation Road towards Central Business District, and the Atta Mills Highway from James Town towards Osu.

The roads will be closed from 11: 00 am and reopened after a scheduled ceremonial procession.

The police will be assisting motorists on alternative routes.