It’s my happiness that counts – Juliet Ibrahim speaks on dating Iceberg Slim

play videoJuliet Ibrahim has been dating rapper, Iceberg Slim for a while now <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508140905_9_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Actress, Juliet Ibrahim has been dating rapper, Iceberg Slim for a while now and for the first time has spoken on their love affair.

In a recent chat with HipTV, the actress said, ‘I am actually someone who doesn’t bring out my private life into the media or out there into the public because I tend to keep things private’.

She continued to say, ‘I live a public life but I still have my private life so err if I choose to celebrate somebody because I am dating the person or that I am in love with the person that I want to celebrate the person, I think it is a personal choice and how I do it is a personal choice. I don’t err want people judging me or seeing anything in it or thinking they can do better if they were in my shoes because at the end of the day it is my happiness that matters not anyone else so I live my life to please me and I still do keep my private life private’.

قالب وردپرس

Comments