I’m ready to face Parliament – Okudzeto Ablakwa

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has said that he is ready to meet the Privileges Committee of Parliament.

The Privileges Committee of Parliament is expected to summon Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa following his revelation on how some Ghanaians have joined ISIS.

Okudzeto Ablakwa has revealed that some group of Ghanaians are risking their lives to join the militant group of ISIS. This follows a Libyan report defined by Parliament as “unsubstantiated” which indicated how Ghana forms part of several African countries with citizens joining ISIS.

According to the Deputy Chairman of Parliament’s Interior and Defence Committee, Collins Owusu Amankwah, the move by the legislator constituted a contempt of Parliament.

“The Minority led by Honourable Samuel Okudzeto erred in such hurriedly organized press conference.It is premature,” the Manhyia North MP said.

According to the disturbing report, Ghana, Gambia, Senegal, Niger, Chad, Mali, and Eritrea, had between 50 and 100 of its citizens in the militant group.

The revelation by the Libyan government somewhat echoes he very concern of the ranking member on parliament’s foreign affairs committee, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who had recently argued that Ghana ranked among the highest countries with IS recruits in Libya.

Okudzeto’s concerns have been downplayed by government and the majority who claim there remain no existential evidence to such claims and reports.

But speaking on Accra based Neat FM, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa noted that instead of Ghanaians bashing the Minority for such an information, they should be commended for bringing to the attention of Ghanaians, a report by the Libyan government, which claimed that between 50 to 100 Ghanaians have joined the dreadful terrorist group, Islamic State.

According to him, the group’s pro-activeness to uncover the story which had largely gone unnoticed deserved to be appreciated.

This notwithstanding, he said he is ready to face the privileges committee since their intention is not to cause fear and panic.