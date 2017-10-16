I love to pamper children – Moesha Boduong

Entertainment of Monday, 16 October 2017

Source: joshthevanisher.com

2017-10-16

play videoGhanaian actress Moesha Boduong <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508192002_262_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Curvaceous and sexy Ghanaian actress Moesha Boduong has expressed her profound love for children.

According to the actress, she loves to pamper children so much. She revealed this during an interview with blogger Zionfelix on “Celebrity Ride”.

The interviewer said an anonymous person called him to asked whether the kid on Moesha’s lap was her child ?

Moesha responded that the kid on her lap was her friend’s kid. She added that she loves to pamper children so much, and that is one thing people don’t know about her.

“The way I pamper children make people assume they are mine,one thing to is that, if I am not set or travelling, I’m around children”.