I have been appointed a Deacon – Obour

MUSIGA President Bice Osei-Kuffour may be busy running the affairs of musicians in the country but he does find time for other equally important things including serving his Maker.

Obour as he is popularly known has been drawing more closer to God and this has earned him being appointed a Deacon in his church, the Redemption Power Ministries in Sakaman.

“I feel very humbled by the appointment and see it as an opportunity to continue doing the Kingdom business while working on my own salvation with fear and trembling”, he told Showbiz in an interview last Friday.

“The more a man grows, the more friends, the more enemies he makes so taking up more responsibilities in church is my way of drawing closer to God,” he said.

“The source of all gifts is God so it is better to use your gifts to progress the work of God and make this world a better place,” Obour stressed.

According to the Konkontiba hitmaker, since 2004, he has been using his music and other God-given talents to assist his community and society positively for a better world and he is still pursuing that vision.

Aside kingdom business, Obour has also been busy loving nature, “For a long while, I have been an advocate for climate change. I am a lover of nature and protector of our forests. One of the forests I am passionate about is the Atiwa forest,” he said.

Obour added that the Chinese government gave Ghana a grant for the mining of bauxite in the Atiwa forest and he saw that as welcome news.

He has been an advocate and that has taken a bit of his time, “Rivers like Ayensu, Birim and Densu all pick their source from Atiwa. There have been several visits to the Okyehene’s palace and Arocha Ghana are key partners in this campaign which we hope to sustain and get government to turn the forest into a National Park,” he explained.

Before leaving us, Obour added that it’s been a year since his mother passed and in memory of her, he and his siblings will launch the Christiana Addo Memorial Foundation under the theme, ‘Educating the girl child, educating generations’ on October 30 at Asante-Akyem Juaso.”