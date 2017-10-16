I have banned ‘One Corner’ song spiritually – Kumchacha brags

Entertainment of Monday, 16 October 2017

The General Overseer of the Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Prophet Kumchacha has disclosed that he has placed a ‘spiritual injunction’ on Patapaa’s hit song One Corner.

Kumchacha has appealed to religious leaders in the country to speak against the infamous ‘One Corner Dance’. According to him the song is promoting promiscuity in the country,

“I have placed a spiritual injunction on the song. It will not make any progress because it is a demonic song. The music is demonic, stupid and useless. We must immediately initiate ways to stop it before it gets out of hand. What song is it that married women, underage children, and youth have indulged in? I am just against it and if I do not speak about it God will not be pleased”

He added that the lyrics in the song are not good and the dance associated with it is equally not in tune with the upbringing of the youth in Ghana.

“Regardless of what people will say about me, I will ban the song spiritually.

I have bought a copy of the CD wait for the next two to three months you will see what happens”, boasted on Kofi TV