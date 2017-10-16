Ghanaians are uncivilised – Moesha Boduong

Entertainment of Sunday, 15 October 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-10-15

play videoMoesha said she cares less what people think or say about her

Democracy in Ghana has given all persons a free chance to lash out in whichever way they please at anyone who gets on their bad side.

Ghanaian actress and photo model Moesha Boduong has described Ghanaians as ‘uncivilised’ for criticizing her over some semi-nude photos of herself she posted on social media.

According to her, Ghanaians always condemn and criticize anything beautiful even if it evidentially deserves to be praised.

Moesha said she cares less what people think or say about her because they only see the outer side of her and not her real personality.

She noted: ‘I have a tough skin for all the insult and I care less about what people say about me, Ghanaians are not civilised at all.

‘Coming up into the showbiz industry I was a bit worried about what people think of me but after sometime I’ve realised I owe no one any explanations’, she said.

The Ghanaian curvy photo model is not having it anymore with people who constantly criticise her over her semi-nude photos.

Moesha has been spoken about severally for flaunting her curves and ‘over-exposing’ her body for attention.

The actress who recently landed a role in an upcoming movie titled “The Hero” has been chastised by Ghanaians over her way of dressing for some time now and it seems she is getting tired of it.

Responding to a question from ZionFelix on the Celebrity Ride, Moesha stated emphatically that she has a very attractive body compared to other Ghanaian actresses, the reason she says people always comment and bash her.

‘Others celebrities that know also take Bikini pictures and nobody condemns, I have a beautiful body I don’t feel shy exposing it to the world because I have a thick skin for the insults’, she added.

She added that every occasion should go along with a certain costume so wearing bikini at the pool side and sharing photos on her Instagram account makes a lot of sense.