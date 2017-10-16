Ghanaian striker Caleb Ekuban getting closer to full fitness

Sports News of Monday, 16 October 2017

Leeds United striker Caleb Ekuban is closing in on a return to training, after a spell on the sidelines with a broken foot.

The new signing picked up the injury in the Whites’ win at Sunderland earlier in the campaign and has been out for almost two months, but that nightmare is almost behind him and he can concentrate on a return to first-team action.

That was his first league start for Leeds and he will be eyeing up plenty more when he returns to full fitness in the coming weeks.

The 23-year-old signed from Chievo in the summer, for a fee believed to be in the region of £500,000, and notched on his debut for the Yorkshire outfit in the Carabao Cup tie against Port Vale, but could not build on that initial impact due to his injury.

In his absence, the Whites have signed Pierre-Michel Lasogga, who hit the ground running at Elland Road but his goals have dried up recently.

Leeds’ latest 1-0 defeat against Reading on Saturday afternoon was their third straight league loss, which has seen them drop to sixth place in the Championship table, and in danger of letting a promising start get away from them.

Thomas Christiansen will be keen to get Ekuban back to give him more options in the final third and the Whites boss believes the Ghanaian will begin full training in the coming weeks.

“He’s getting much closer. He’s already gone out on runs and we’re on the last steps for him to join in with the group,” he was quoted as saying in the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Leeds will look to end their poor run of form when they head to Ashton Gate to face Bristol City next weekend, but they will have to continue to find a way to get results without the Ghanaian forward.