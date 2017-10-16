Ghana Premier League clubs bribe referees – Tema Youth head coach

Edward Nii Odoom said all clubs are involved in bribing of referees to win matches.

Tema Youth head coach Edward Nii Odoom has laid a shivering allegation that all Ghana Premier League clubs swim in the pool of bribery, fingering his own side as victims of the act.

The passionate coach hinted that the Ghana Premier League (GPL) is not won on merit since all clubs are involved in bribing of referees to win matches.

Speaking on Hot FM in Accra, Nii Odoom emphatically stated that his own side is not exempted from the corrupt practices of bribing referees to win matches.

“Clubs (including Tema Youth) have always influenced referees in our league and thats why some of us will not continue coaching any premier league side again at the end of this season,” he said.

“How can you prepare your team and put them into good condition, just for a referee to cheat you and rob you in the name of favouring your opponent?

“This is really bad and must be uprooted from our league,” he said.

Nii Odoom’s ground-trembling allegation comes weeks after President of Amidaus Professionals, Baba Gedo boldly revealed on Happy FM in Accra that he has been paying bribes to referees to influence matches in his favour.

Baba Gedo’s shocking revelation has been ignored by the Ghana FA despite adding that he has paid up to GHC10,000 to referees this season to influence results.

Issues of bribery in the Ghana football have dented the I age of the sport in the country with many describing winners of the league as not deserved winners, accusing them of bribing their way to the top.

The issues of bribery are even worse at the Division One League level where referees are even accused of calling club officials to demand for money to handle their matches.

قالب وردپرس

Comments