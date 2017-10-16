Frank Nuttal not troubled by Hearts loss against Medeama

Frank Nuttal has downplayed his side’s 1-0 loss to Medeama SC <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508151628_663_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Hearts of Oak coach Frank Nuttal has downplayed his side’s 1-0 loss to Medeama SC in the penultimate round of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

The Phobians, who have already secured a top four place finish going into the game, were downed by Francis Addo’s 67th minute strike at the Tarkwa T&A Park.

According to Nuttal, he was delighted with the performances of his players despite missing several key players in the encounter.

“The game was a tightly fought contest, we defended very well apart from the goal conceded where we failed to react quicker. We had chances which couldn’t convert and I always knew it will be a tight game,” the Scottish trainer told reporters.

“Despite the absence of certain players, we have to gave credit to the players who came in as they worked extremely hard and applied themselves very well on a whole and we demonstrated our potential to score more goals.”

Hearts of Oak will square off against Inter Allies in the last game of the season at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, 22 October, 2017.

