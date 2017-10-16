First-ever national general insurance confab to be held on Oct. 19

The first-ever national general insurance conference is set to come off on the 19th of October, 2017 in Accra.

The Ghana Insurers Association (GIA) is organizing the event under the auspices of the General Insurance Council (GIC) to create a national platform for discussing and addressing key issues that affect general insurance whilst creating awareness among stakeholders in the country.

It will be under the theme: ‘Transforming the General Insurance Industry through Self-Regulation, Financial Capacity and Business Innovation.’

Minister Finister, Ken Ofori-Atta, is expected to deliver the keynote address. The conference will be attended by chief executives and practitioners of the insurance and allied industry as well as officials from the National Insurance Commission among others.

President of the GIA, Aretha Duku, said “I look forward to fruitful discussions that would direct us as to how to fully utilize the benefits of self-regulation, improve our financial capacity and tap into the benefits associated with social media and technology.”

Chairman of the General Insurance Council, Kwame Ofori, also said: “This conference is a culmination of years of dreams and efforts by the General Insurance Council to tell the story of the impact of this line of insurance business on the lives and properties of individuals and on the country as a whole.”