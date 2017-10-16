FIFA ranks Ghana 52nd in latest World ranking for October

The Black Stars are now 8th in Africa behind some of the in-form sides from Africa. <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508164233_682_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana maintained its 52nd position on the FIFA ranking released on Monday despite avoiding defeat in two high profile matches this month.

The Black Stars drew 0-0 with Uganda in Kampala in the penultimate 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

But recharged and thumped Saudi Arabia 3-0 in Jeddah in an international friendly.

Tunisia are the highest ranked nation on the continent after moving three places up in the world ranking.

Egypt are in second place after beating Congo 2-1 at home to seal a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying spot.

1. Tunisia (28)

2. Egypt (30)

3. Senegal (32)

4. DR Congo (35)

5. Nigeria (41)

7. Morocco (48)

8. Ghana (52)

9. Burkina Faso (55)

10. Cote d’Ivoire (61)

