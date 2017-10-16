Dreams FC defender Ben Nash Quansah joins Kosovan side FC Prishtina on loan

Sports News of Monday, 16 October 2017

Dreams FC have sold defender Ben Nash Quansah to Kosovo club FC Prishtina, the club confirmed on Sunday.

Quansah joins on a season-long loan deal which expires in 2018 with an option for renewal.

Ben Nash was key to the club’s successful term in the just ended Division One League, where Dreams FC emerged champions earning promotion to the Ghana Premier League.

The defensive stalwart joins former teammate and Dreams FC skipper Abdul Bashiru who joined the club early this summer.

Lead striker for FC Prishtina, Khalid Abdul Bhasit is also a product of Dreams FC.