Don’t transact any business with unlicensed Oboanipa Ventures – BoG

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has warned the general public against transacting business with Oboanipa Ventures Limited, which it said is unlicensed.

According to the Central Bank, the entity is operating a deposit-taking business without the requisite license from them.

“The above-mentioned entity is operating contrary to section 6 (1) of the Banks and Specialised Deposit-Taking Institutions Act, 2016 (Act 930).

“The general public is informed that OBOANIPA VENTURES LIMITED has NOT been LICENSED by the BANK OF GHANA to engage in any form of deposit-taking business,” BoG said in a release Monday.

It is, therefore, warning that anyone who does business with Oboanipa Ventures Limited does so at their own risk.