Derrick Luckassen opts to play for Ghana

Derrick Luckassen has finally opted to play for Ghana.

Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Derrick Luckassen has finally opted to play for Ghana.

The PSV Eindhoven defender who is capable of playing in any of the four positions in defence tells sportsworldGhana.com in an exclusive interview he’s ready to accept a call-up to the Black Stars anytime Coach Kwesi Appiah and his technical team invite him.

Born in the Netherlands to Ghanaian parents, the 22-year-old remains eligible to represent either nation at senior level despite featuring for the Dutch youth national teams.

”My father and mother both come from Ghana so why not if the opportunity comes I’m ready to honor it and do my best for the country,” he said.

The former AZ Alkmaar centre back added ”Ghana has got great history in world football therefore playing for my motherland in future would be a great felling and I am looking forward to that.

”Though I was born and raised here in Amsterdam, I won’t hesitate to play for the Black Stars despite representing Holland at the U17, U20 and U23 levels. I am ready to play for Ghana” he added.

Luckassen has three other brothers who are all professional footballers namely Keven Luckassen, Samuel Brobby, Almere City and Brain Brobbey Luckassen of Ajax all in Holland.