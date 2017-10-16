Collins Quaner returns to Huddersfield Town training

Quaner had been on the treatment table for the past two months <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508191236_782_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

German-born Ghanaian forward Collins Quaner has made a return from injury after two months in the treatment room.

The the-26-year-old striker has begun training on his way to full recovery.

Quaner had been on the treatment table for the past two months after suffering an injury in Huddersfield 2-1 win against Rotherham in the Carabao Cup.

Before the trip to Swansea City, manager David Wagner Wagner said Quaner and Steve Mounie could join up their teammates in training this week.

He could be in line for a place in the squad for the Saturday’s game against Manchester United

