Cocoa prices: Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire to present united front on world market

Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire are set to engage in bilateral talks that will see both countries take steps to present a united front that will determine the prices of cocoa on the world market.

The Information Minister, Mustapha Hamid, made this known to JOY NEWS when speaking on some of the agendas the two presidents will be discussing during the Ivorian president’s two-day official visit to Ghana from Monday.

Alassane Ouattara, president of Cote d’Ivoire on Monday 16th October 2017 arrived at the Kotoka International Airport at about 11:15am to a warm welcome from his host, Nana Akufo Addo, president of the Republic of Ghana and some of his Ministers.

The visit is deemed historic because, it is the first time the Ivorian leader is visiting Ghana since Nana Akuffo Addo took over the reins of power in Ghana.

The visit also has put to naught, speculations that the ITLOS judgement will create bad relationships between the two countries.

While in Ghana, President Alassane Ouattara is expected to engage in bilateral talks that include ways to implement the ITLOS judgement that was delivered weeks ago and also to find ways to stabilize the price of cocoa on the world market with a joint front.