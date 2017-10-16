Bechem United coach bemoans dreadful officiating

Sports News of Monday, 16 October 2017

Head coach of Bechem United, Solomon Ojo, has lamented on certain poor refereeing decisions in their 2-1 loss against Tema Youth in the penultimate match of the 206/17 Ghana Premier League (GPL) season yesterday.

A late penalty awarded Tema Youth by Referee S.B Bortey was calmly converted by Ekow Benson after Hamza Mohammed restored parity for the Hunters with Aaron Awannorh opening the scoring for the Harbour Boys.

According to the highly experienced gaffer, the referee wasn’t fair in his approach to the game and pleaded with the Ghana Football Association to institute steps to improve the standard of the game.

“Today’s game wasn’t for us if you look at certain decision made by the referee. All am saying is, let fairness is best judgement of the game and I wouldn’t like to complain about the referees but we all witnessed what happened today.

“If you try to save Tema Youth from going to relegation it will spoil the beauty of our game but I don’t think things will be better in Ghana’s football.

“We’re far more advanced in what we see in certain officiating, so am appealing to the organizers of the league to do quick improvement because Ghana is a soccer nation.

Bechem United will face an uphill task when they face Great Olympics on match-day 30 of the GPL, as a win for the them will confirm their Premier League status for next season.