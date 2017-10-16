Anyone who tries to alter my court case will die – Afia Schwarzenneger

Entertainment of Monday, 16 October 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-10-16

play videoAfia Schwarzenegger expressed her disappointment in influential women who kept quiet <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508159180_355_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Afia Schwarzenegger has issued a death warning to anyone who intends to alter her court case. She cautioned that anyone who intends to ‘mess’ with her court case will be put to death by God.

“May God strike anyone who tries to alter my case, with lightning. May God rain death on the person’s family. Anyone who tries to alter my case, may God kill the person”, she threatened.

She also expressed her disappointment in influential women in the country who are yet to speak on the issue.

“When this issue came up, all women organizations have gone silent. All women in parliament have kept mute. Wives of pastors have not said anything on it”, she bitterly complained .

She also lamented that there was no form of humanity in this country anymore.

“There are no humans in this country anymore. What have I done wrong to Ghanaians, apart from trying to succeed? They want to policize my issue”, she added.

Some weeks ago, social media went haywire when a video of Afia Schwarzenegger caught in bed with another man on her matrimonial bed was circulated online. The issue turned into a legal matter, with Afia Schwarzenegger accusing her ex-husband of indecent exposure as well infringement on her privacy.