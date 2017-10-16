Alfred Duncan urges teammates to bounce back from Chievo Verona draw

Sports News of Monday, 16 October 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Ghanaian midfielder Alfred Duncan has urged Sassuolo teammates to pick the pieces following their 0-0 draw against Chievo Verona at home on Sunday.

Sassuolo have managed only five points from the eight games they have played so far in the league. They are lying 17th on the log currently.

“We are not used to these positions and results. We have to find the rhythm and improve the ranking. Points must always be made. Starting from the our next league game.”

The 24-year-old believes the Green and Black lack something in front of goal



“We lack a bit of everything. Scoring few goals in a match is not new. We do not seek alibi or blame the attackers . We must try to throw it in, everyone. I miss a bit, we hope the next one will succeed.”

Sassuolo Calcio will travel to newly promoted SPAL 2013 in their next Serie A fixture on Sunday.