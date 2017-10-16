Akufo-Addo warns Appointees – AdomOnline.com

President Akufo-Addo has advised all appointees serving in his administration to rethink their actions.

According to him, under his leadership corrupt public officers would not be tolerated.

President Akufo-Addo disclosed this while swearing in board members of two separate state institutions – the Ghana Free Zones Board (GFZB) and the Audit Service Board into office on Wednesday in Accra.

“We are all expected to think very carefully about the public interest of our country in everything that we do and that beyond everything, we are required to approach our responsibilities with honesty and integrity,” he said.

The GFZB board is chaired by Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen.

Other members include Michael Okyere Baafi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Frank Annoh Dompreh; veteran sports commentator, Kwabena Yeboah; Rosemary Beryl Archer; Kingsley Jojo Fosu; Susana Alo; Osei Kuffuor Kankam and Barbara Akoukor Benisa.

Mandate

He charged them to give the country comparative advantage in exports.

Mr Kyerematen thanked the President for reposing confidence in them and pledged to deliver on their mandate.

The Audit Service Board is chaired by Prof Edward Dua-Agyemang, a former Auditor-General.

“All of us are aware of the difficulties that our public finances have run into in the last few years. It got us to go and beg the IMF for succor, made it difficult for us to perform important basic duties of government largely because our public finances has been poorly managed and accounted for.”

He therefore charged the Audit Service Board to ensure “proper accounting, proper documenting of the resources of our nation [the financial resources] so that the people of Ghana can get maximum value from their work and from their revenues.”

Monitoring

“The people of Ghana will be looking at you very closely because we now want to move into an era where public officials and those who accept to undertake responsibilities are held up by our people to account.”

“We want to build a new nation in our country where there is accountability in all aspects of public life and where the goal of serving our people is central function of government.

The public service is not a source of self-enrichment and corrupt procurement.

Prof Dua-Agyemang, in his acceptance speech, reiterated their commitment to protecting the interest of the government and people of Ghana in all their dealings.

Members of the Audit Board include the current Auditor-General Daniel Yao Domelevo, Nana Kwasi Agyemang-Dwamena, Dennis Kwadwo Young Vormawor, Joyce Frempong and Emmanuel Mainoo Owusu-Ansah.