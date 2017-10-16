Agyemang Badu celebrates Ghana’s 2009 world cup victory

Sports News of Monday, 16 October 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-10-16

The Black Satellites became the first African country to win the U20 World Cup

Exactly 8 years today, Ghana became the first African country to win the FIFA U20 World Cup to make history after beating Brazil in the finals.

The 19 year old Agyemang Badu had to convert the last penalty in Pharaohnic Egypt to hand Ghana the historic feat in a rapturous style.

With one man down, the West Africans held on to the string Brazilian side to a pulsating goalless stalemate throwing the game into the lottery of penalty kicks.

Brazil after taking the lead by scoring their opening three penalties caved in for Ghana, surrendering their lead to the West Africans.

Skipper Andre Ayew and Samuel Inkoom converted their penalties but defender Bright Addae missed his kicked giving the Brazilian the upper hand.

But shot stopper Daniel Adjei saved Alex Texeira’s kick after Dominic Adiyiah converted his kick to level the scores at 3-3.

Brazil missed the final kick with Agyemang Badu converting his final kick in a gallant style to hand Ghana the first U20 World Cup trophy.

The hardworking Ghana midfielder has taken to social media to celebrate the historic feat in which his final kick won Ghana the trophy.