Aduana Stars win second Ghana Premier League title

Sports News of Monday, 16 October 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

2017-10-16

Aduana Stars annexed the title with an impressive 16 wins <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508144428_824_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

A seven year wait is over, and Aduana Stars are finally kings of Ghana once again. It has been an incredible campaign for Aduana Stars, which has culminated in their crowning as Ghana Premier League winners for the second time in their history.

The Fire club clinched the title after a hard fought 2-1 victory over Elmina Sharks on Sunday at Nana Agyeman Badu II park.

Against all odds, Elmina Sharks took the lead courtesy Benjamin Tweneboah with a minute to halftime. WAFU champion Felix Addo weaved through two defenders before squaring the ball for Tweneboah to power home from close range.

But Aduana restored parity after recess through Rashid Alhassan and with a few minutes remaining, the stadium erupted into wild celebrations when referee Uriah Glah awarded the home side a penalty.

Sam Adams, converted to secure the victory and the league trophy for Aduana, much to the delight of people of Dormaa Ahenkro.

They annexed the title with an impressive 16 wins, nine draws and only four defeats with a game to spare.

Aduana formed in 1985, gained promotion in 2009/10 season and made an instant impact, winning the league on their debut.

They won as the fewest scoring side, setting a world record for least productive champions with 19 goals in 30 matches. With an average of 0.6333 goals per match, they broke the all-time record set by Trabzonspor.

Since then, Aduana have tried, but to no avail. They came very close to winning it last season but missed out on the penultimate matchday to WA All Stars, who made history by lifting their first ever silverware.

This time, they went all the way and by virtue of winning the league, Aduana will compete in the CAF Champions League. Their last appearance was in 2011, where they suffered a first round exit.