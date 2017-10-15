Zylofon Media boss splashes $41m on private jet

Nana Appiah Mensah (In suit) is the CEO of Menzgold and Zylofon Media <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508053583_382_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Chief Excecutive Officer (CEO) of Menzgold and Zylofon Media, Nana Appiah Mensah has made news again after he purchased an exorbitant private jet, a luxury associated with the wealthy in society.

A report from Myjoyonline.com showed that the private aircraft which has the Menzgold logo embossed on it, belongs to one TIA Holdings Inc USA, a company Mr Mensah owns.

The Gulfstream Private Jet G-IV which according to the report is worth about $41 million and is reportedly part of the family of twinjet aircrafts by America’s Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation is parked at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in Accra.

Appiah Mensah got the new Gulfstream G650 which is capable of near speed, in the sum of $41 million and shared pictures of it on Instagram.

