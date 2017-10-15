Working in a male dominated industry has not been easy – Becca

Entertainment of Sunday, 15 October 2017



Singer and actress Becca born Rebecca Acheampong says her career as musician in a male dominated industry has been a turbulent one.

Speaking in an interview with Agyemang Prempeh on GH Entertainment on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM, the musician said, it has not been easy for her staying relevant in a domain that has an ineffectual system and structures– she needs to be celebrated.

The musician who is now signed to Zylofon Music on a three year-contract, said hard work has kept her surviving in the industry.

Under the new label, Becca is out with her third studio album, ‘Unveiling’ – a 13-track album that features the likes of Bisa KDei, Pato ranking, Kofi Kinaata, Mr. Eazi, and Stonebwoy.

Becca is expected to organize a tour to the Americans and Europe and climax the rounds with a nationwide concert to commemorate her 10-year stint in the industry.

It is expected that she will also embark on some humanitarian works including the provision of succor for brilliant but needy children in schools in Ghana.