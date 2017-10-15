Watch old lady’s ‘killer’ ‘One Corner’ dance moves

Entertainment of Sunday, 15 October 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-10-15

play videoThe old lady showing her dance prowess

It appears the influence Patapaa’s ‘One Corner’ has is not only limited to the youth who are relatively energetic as an old lady has been captured showing her dance prowess while the song was being played at what appears to be a funeral event.

Unlike others who were clad in red and black, the old lady’s outfit was not the usual type for a funeral. She was appareled in a yellow top, black headgear, brownish wrapper, red scarf around her waist and a pair of sandals.

Her timing was unquestionable as she danced to the song as though she was a professional dancer competing with fellows for a bragging right.

‘One Corner‘ is the hit song of break out star, Patapaa. It has taken the country by storm and is even making inroads outside Ghana. It has steadily crept into Nigeria as Mavins’ boss, Don Jazzy and his team have jammed to it.

The dance accompanying the song is notable for how one secludes oneself in a corner and performs a sexually stimulating dance.

In Ghana, public figures like Kwaku Manu, Captain Smart, Pope Skinny, Stephanie Benson, Funny Face, Emelia Brobbey, Abeiku Aggrey Santana and Micky Osei-Berko have all joined the ‘One Corner Challenge’.

For this old lady, it was time to prove to the world that the song is not for the young alone.