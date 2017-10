Komlan scored five goals this season before moving to ASEC Mimosas



WAFA SC striker Komlan Agbegniadan has joined Ivory Coast champions ASEC Mimosas, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The Togolese forward joined the Ivorian giants after the WAFU Cup of Nations 2017 hosted in Ghana last month.

Agbegniadan joined the Academy side from AS Togo Port in the second round of the 2016 Ghana Premier League.

He scored eight goals in the short spell.

This season, he managed to score five goals before making the move to the neighboring West African nation.

