Use your platform to help Ghanaian women – Bawumia to Miss Ghana 2017

15 October 2017

2017-10-15

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has charged newly crowned Miss Ghana, Margaret Mwintuur Dery to use her unique position to highlight issues that affect women in the country.

At a brief ceremony to present the winners to the Presidency, Dr Bawumia reiterated government’s commitment to meeting the targets set under the sustainable development goals on women inclusiveness in decision making.

“Not only are you beautiful, you’ve also got brains. That’s a very powerful combination and you represent something solid. I think you should use this platform to promote causes that will benefit our country and the society as a whole,” he said.

A student of the University for Development Studies (UDS), Margaret Mwintuur Dery was last weekend crowned the winner of the pageant organized to wrap up activities marking the 60th anniversary of Ghana‘s independence.

The Vice President used the opportunity to announce to them government’s readiness to addressing issues affecting women in the country.

“As you know, the President; Nana Akufo-Addo is the African Union (AU) gender champion and so, we’re very focused on making sure we uplift women and girls in everything that we do and I think you should also be doing exactly that as you enjoy your reign,” Dr Bawumia said.

CEO of Exclusive Events Ghana, organizers of the Miss Ghana pageant, Inna Patty indicated the event afforded contestants to highlight the cultural diversity of the country.

“It was the celebration of our 60-year history of beauty, intelligence, celebrating Ghanaian culture, promoting tourism and investment,” she said.

So we felt that, upon your return, it was in order to formally come by, pay a courtesy call and present to you your queens,” she said.