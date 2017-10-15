Shatta Wale goes to studio with a gun?

The firearm has been circled on the table <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508028113_390_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The African Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale is in the news again with a photo going round on social media from his studios suspected to be a pistol.

He was in the studio with the Africa Rap Messiah ‘FlowKing Stone’ working on a new joint. In the picture there is a black object which has not been proved to be a real firearm or otherwise.

If the alleged object is a real gun, is Shatta Wale using it for protection from his enemies?

On August 14, 2017 at 6:21am, Ebenezer Donkoh of Nydjlive.com reported a white substance which was alleged to be cocaine and it raised a lot of media speculation and attack from the DanceHall King ‘Shatta Wale’

