Sandra Ankobiah details why she doesn’t talk about PaeDae again

Entertainment of Friday, 13 October 2017

Source: yfmghana.com

2017-10-13

Sandra Ankobiah was on YFM’s Mid-Morning show with Trigmatic and shared her favorite songs and artists.

Sandra highlighted her recent philanthropic roles when she was asked about which of her various works she enjoyed doing the most.

With her obvious passion for philanthropy and women empowerment, Sandra wishes she could change the “pull-him-down” syndrome with Ghanaians.

She believes we could achieve more as a whole if we were supportive more of each other.