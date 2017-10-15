Reggie Rockstone applied to join VIP – Prodigal

Music of Sunday, 15 October 2017

Africa’s best group, VVIP says their new-UK born Ghanaian member, Reginald Yaw Osei popularly known as Reggie Rockstone officially applied to join the group on his twitter handle.

The group revealed this in an interview on Peace Fm last Friday.

“After Promzy left, he (Reggie) took to his twitter handle, like joke like joke, he was like, “if Promzy is no more, then I can apply to join the group”, Prodigal quoted.

“So my brother lazy called me about it and we decided to let him because in music, all you need to do is to work hard to please you fan base”, Prodigal revealed.

However the duo (Prodigal and Lazy) also revealed that Reggie has been their friend for a long time before joining.

“We had slept with him under one roof back in the UK, Canada, US and couple of times” he affirmed.

The duo with much respect to the Gradpapa said: “He is a big legend, he brought Hiplife to Ghana and he can still rap so why not accepting him to join us?”

According to them, before Reggie joined the group he wanted to find out what happened resulting in the split.

“We explained to him and he called our brother (Promzy) to find out before joining. Promzy also explained that he wanted to do a solo projec. In fact Reggie wanted to be sure before he joins the group.”The duo said