Public teasing us over ‘One Corner’ video – Islamic SHS students

Some students of the Islamic Senior High School (ISSEC) in Kumasi, say some members of the public have started tagging them as ‘One Corner Students.’

The students, who say they are unhappy with the name-calling, have asked persons doing this to stop teasing them, since it amounts to stigmatization.

The development comes after a video went viral on social media showing a few female students twerking to the popular ‘One Corner’ song.

The Thirteen (13) final year students, comprising nine females and four males, according to Citi News sources in the school, have since been suspended.

Sources added that, the students will return at a later date to be given another punishment, after the school’s disciplinary committee presents its final report following investigating into the matter.

The students were said to have taken the video and shared it on their personal Facebook pages and on YouTube.

The circulation of the video prompted a swift action by school authorities who summoned them for interrogation.

Some of the students who spoke to Citi News on condition of anonymity said they are being teased each time a section of the public see them in the school’s uniform.

One of the students said “Some people tease us. They do call us ‘one corner school or students’. So we feel disappointed. I will advise people to stop calling us ‘one corner students’ and the rest.”

Another student said “As my sister said it is true. Even if you are walking they will just say ‘corner sec’. So now when we are even going to school we feel shy because they always call us ‘One corner SHS’. Our teachers tell us not to mind people who call us by that name.”

The Council of Imams and Zongo Chiefs in the Ashanti Region recently condemned the actions of the students.

The council however called for considerate punishment to be meted out to the students to serve as a deterrent to their colleagues.