Patrick Twumasi fires Astana to victory against Pavlodar

Ghana attacker Patrick Twumasi scored a late winner for Astana FC in their 2-1 win over Irtysh Pavlodar in the Kazakh top flight league on Sunday morning.

Astana, who are occupying the summit of the league log, were pegged back in front of their fans at the Astana Arena as Antonio Rodrigo put the visitors ahead in the 41st minute.

However, they leveled the score line in the 64th minute through midfielder Roman Murtazayev.

The 23-year-old Ghana international sealed the win for the hosts in the 73rd minute from the spot.

The goal was Twumasi’s 12th of the campaign.

Astana stretched their lead at the top to 73 points, four points above second placed side Kairat Almaty.

